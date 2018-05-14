Nigeria: Rights Commission Warns Against Unjust Suspects' Treatment

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it will henceforth hold law enforcement agencies or personnel that maltreat suspects accountable.

A statement by the Head Media Relations of the commission, Fatimah Agwai Mohammad, said the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu disclosed this in Abuja at the weekend.

Ojukwu said the commission will exercise its powers to sanction persons or institutions that disobey the lawful directives, which he said attracts six months imprisonment or a fine of N100,000 or both.

He noted that lack of respect for human rights by law enforcement officers attracts negative impressions about Nigeria and this has affected flow of foreign investments into the country.

Ojukwu stated that the commission was determined to ensure that the rights of detainees were adequately protected by ensuring that they are fairly treated during the process of investigation and trial.

He reminded the law enforcement agencies and officers to abide by the provision of UN Minimum Standard Rules for Treatment of Persons under any form of detention, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, the Anti-Torture Act 2017 and other legislations and international instruments to which Nigeria is a party in carrying out their lawful duties.

He said, "All these instrument are in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to promote respect for human rights in law enforcement."