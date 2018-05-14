Uganda's Ambassador to United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ms Nimisha Madhvani has been recalled following reported protests by the Arab state over her conduct.

"I have been directed to instruct you to report to the headquarters immediately for consultations," a May 10 recall letter by Ambassador Isaac Sebulime, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads in part. "You should hand over to Mr Sam Omara who will be in charge of the mission as Charge De'Affaires while you are away."

Reports say, Ms Madhvani's troubles stem from the April invitation of Ugandan MPs to UAE where she allegedly claimed Ugandan girls were being sold in slave markets.

The MPs reportedly expressed disappointment over "slavery and trafficking of Ugandans in the UAE."

The MPs raised the concern to Ministry for Internal Affairs officials led by the Minister, Hon Jeje Odongo while appearing before the Committee of Defence and Internal Affairs in last month.

"By copy of this letter, the accounting officer is directed to facilitate your travel accordingly. Your urgent action will be highly appreciated," Ambassador Sebulime's letter reads.

Ms Madhvani has served as Uganda's ambassador to the UAE since 2017.

Prior to that, she served as Uganda's Ambassador to France, Spain, Portugal and UNESCO, based in Paris.

She was born in Uganda in 1959 to Meena Madhvani and Jayant Madhvani, both Ugandan citizens of Indian descent.