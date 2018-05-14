13 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Six Thugs Shot Dead in Ntcheu

By Deogratias Mmana

Police in Ntcheu have shot dead six thugs who were caught breaking into World Vision fund office at the Boma.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the killing of the six criminals on Sunday.

But he said the police were yet to establish their identities as the thugs were new in the district.

"They were caught red handed following a tip from well wishers. They were armed with Nkhwangwa ndi zikwanje (axes and panga knives) and other sharp objects meant for breaking," said Kadadzera.

He said Balaka police officers went to Ntcheu to identify the thugs but could not.

He said the thugs were staying at one of the lodges in the district. "Investigators are on the ground gathering more information," he said.

