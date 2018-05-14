14 May 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Invest in Worker Education, Trade Unions Told

TRADE unions need to invest in worker education if they are to succeed in addressing contemporary labour union and human development issues.

This was emphasised by the director of international relations at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Marius Kudumo, during the Labour Resource and Research Institute (LaRRI) graduation ceremony on Friday.

A group of 24 participants from 10 different unions received certificates in labour studies during the ceremony held at a local school under the theme 'Investing in worker education for independent thinking'.

Kudumo said trade unions need to realise that they represent a working class, and ideological clarity is a prerequisite for any union.

"We need trade unions who understand political and socio-economic challenges facing the working class in particular and the country in general," he added.

Thus, unions need to pressure the government and private sector to fund workers' education and institutions which conduct labour and social policy research affecting workers in Namibia.

He, therefore, urged unions to make an impact in identifying issues and have the capacity to influence public policies to be in favour of the poor and vulnerable members of society.

Speaking at the same event, LaRRI director Michael Akuupa congratulated the graduates, and advised them to make an impact in society as well as further their studies at the University of Namibia (Unam).

One of the graduates, Nel Zenovan, who belongs to the Namibian Financial Institutions Union, said he hopes that everyone will continue to the diploma level at Unam.

Zenovan said through the knowledge gained, he will make an impact in public policies to be in favour of the vulnerable in society.

LaRRI is a research and educational institution committed to the overall political and economic independence of all working people in Namibia.

- Nampa

