14 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Lawmakers Set to Impeach Speaker

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — Members of Kano State House of Assembly have set to impeach Speaker of the house, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Ata, Daily Trust, learnt.

A reliable source in the house confided Daily Trust that as at yesterday's night 21 lawmakers have duly signed in support of the speaker's impeachment.

The source confirmed that already the principal officers of the house had been impeached having got the 21 lawmakers signed for their impeachment.

"We have already impeached the primcipal officers by having 21 lawmakers signed for their impeachment and we are needing only six members to make the requirement of 2/3 to impeach the speaker."

Asked on why the lawmakers resolved to impeach the leaders of the house, the source said, "The reasons are many but the major one is incompetency. The speaker has completely localised the house.

"We cannot sit until after 2pm and even at that things are not moving as expected. We cannot just continue like that because we are representing our conatituwnts."

It would be recalled that Abdullahi Ata succeeded Alhaji Kabiru Alhasssan Rurum, who resigned from office around June year following an allegation of corruption against him.

