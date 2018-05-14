Uganda: UVRI Partners With London School for Cancer Research

Kampala — The Medical Research Council (MRC) and the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) have partnered with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) to conduct research into cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

According to Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of MRC/UVRI and LSHTM Uganda Research Unit, the partnership will broaden their research.

"Apart from HIV/Aids, the research unit will broaden its scope to study neglected diseases, emerging infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and stroke," Prof Kaleebu said at the launch of the partnership in Entebbe on Friday.

He said their researchers want to best understand the cause of cancers and the risk factors.

Early diagnosis

"Many people study cancer when it is too late, that is after patients present at the facilities but our studies will want to look at cancer in early stages and also understand whether it is due to exposure to things such as aflatoxins," he said.

With the partnership, he said the unit's name has changed to MRC/UVRI and LSHTM Uganda Research Unit. State minister for Health in charge of General Duties Sarah Opendi praised UVRI for its role in understanding the HIV epidemic.

"We have made UVRI a budget vote as a way of increasing funding but more research funding is needed. The MRC/UVRI collaboration has been important in the prevention of HIV epidemic," she said.

Ms Opendi and British High Commissioner Peter West laid a foundation stone at the site that will host the Shs3.5b research clinic whose construction is expected in September.