14 May 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UVRI Partners With London School for Cancer Research

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Ainebyoona

Kampala — The Medical Research Council (MRC) and the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) have partnered with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) to conduct research into cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

According to Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of MRC/UVRI and LSHTM Uganda Research Unit, the partnership will broaden their research.

"Apart from HIV/Aids, the research unit will broaden its scope to study neglected diseases, emerging infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and stroke," Prof Kaleebu said at the launch of the partnership in Entebbe on Friday.

He said their researchers want to best understand the cause of cancers and the risk factors.

Early diagnosis

"Many people study cancer when it is too late, that is after patients present at the facilities but our studies will want to look at cancer in early stages and also understand whether it is due to exposure to things such as aflatoxins," he said.

With the partnership, he said the unit's name has changed to MRC/UVRI and LSHTM Uganda Research Unit. State minister for Health in charge of General Duties Sarah Opendi praised UVRI for its role in understanding the HIV epidemic.

"We have made UVRI a budget vote as a way of increasing funding but more research funding is needed. The MRC/UVRI collaboration has been important in the prevention of HIV epidemic," she said.

Ms Opendi and British High Commissioner Peter West laid a foundation stone at the site that will host the Shs3.5b research clinic whose construction is expected in September.

Uganda

Slavery Allegations - UAE Diplomat Recalled

Uganda's Ambassador to United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ms Nimisha Madhvani has been recalled following reported protests by… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.