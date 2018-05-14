Malawi: Abida Mia in Action As Members Get MCP Party Materials At Convention

Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia, who is considered an influential underground operator, was at it on Sunday as she literally spent hours distributing MCP party materials to all the delegates who patronized the party's elective convention in the capital Lilongwe.

Before voting began for the remaining positions, Mrs Mia showed her love for the party and hardworking spirit when she literally gave each and every delegate at the convention party materials which ranged from party cloth, Zitenje emblazoned with MCP president Lazarus Chakwera face and t-shirts with Chakwera and Mia faces together with beautiful MCP pens.

"At least we will have something to show at when we go back home--look at this beautiful t-shirt, how about this pen, this is fabulous," one delegate told this reporter.

However, chairperson of the MCP convention Chidzanja Nkhoma was quick to clarify that the MCP cloth with Chakwera's face emblazoned on it was simply for this occasion emphasizing that the official cloth is the same traditional one where there is the father and founder of the Malawi Nation, Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The surprising thing during the distribution of the party cloth to MCP delegates was the heavy pressure piled by a pool of media members drawn from almost all news outlets in the country who demanded that they be given the party materials as wel.