Kenya: Raila Odinga to Deliver Lectures At Cambridge and Oxford

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left the country for a one-week visit of the United Kingdom.

Mr Odinga, who is a guest of Cambridge Union and Oxford Union, is expected to deliver lectures at Cambridge University and Oxford University on Tuesday and Thursday, respectfully.

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga will hold a meeting with UK Minister for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

He will meet with Kenyans in the UK on at the Greenwood Lecture Theatres of King's College, London on Friday.

It is not clear what the agenda of the meeting with Kenyans will be but reports indicate Mr Odinga will shed more light on politics revolving around his handshake with President Kenyatta.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader is accompanied on this trip by Nyando MP Jared Odoyo Okello.

