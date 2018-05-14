14 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari - Fayemi Has What It Takes to Win Ekiti Governorship

By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed belief that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ekiti gubernatorial poll, Kayode Fayemi, has what it takes to win the election.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Fayemi's track record in the state as a reformist, "with a penchant for building educational infrastructure and promoting the welfare of the ordinary people," will bolster his chances at the forthcoming polls.

President Buhari congratulated the former governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, for winning the APC ticket to contest the July 14, 2018 governorship elections.

President Buhari commended all the participants in the keenly contested position, who passionately worked hard to serve the state as governors.

He urged them to keep upholding the values and philosophy of the party by supporting the APC candidate in the forthcoming elections.

He noted that the successful primaries in the state, with more than 30 aspirants, further validate the credentials of the APC on internal democracy and its preparedness to take the country to another level of development.

