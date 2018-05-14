Malawi Police Arrest Man for Scalding Wife With Hot Cooking Oil

Malawi Police in Dedza are keeping in custody a 36 year-old man identified as Anafi Bwanali for scalding his wife with hot cooking oil following a quarrel the couple had over family matters.

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, on 29th April (2018), the victim identified as Romana Jeke complained about his ill treatment of one of their children.

"Then Bwanali was angered by the complaint and he started fighting with the wife," Kabango said, adding that the victim had been cooking when the fight broke up.

"While still fighting, the wife took a flying pan with hot cooking oil from a cooker but the man pushed her. This spilt the hot oil which scalded the woman on the face and chest while the husband was scalded on the arm," he said.

Kabango said the couple did not report the issue to police until the police got a tip from some well-wishers which led to the arrest of the man and has since been charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm. He will appear in court soon to answer the charges.

Bwanali hails from Katsekaminga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza while Jeke hails from Matenje Village in Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the same district.