The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is expected to represent a farm worker in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday, who was allegedly forced to drink faeces.

According to the SAHRC website, the commission has initiated Equality Court proceedings against the farm owner and his family.

On December 9, the family allegedly forced an employee to drink litres of faecal matter before allegedly attempting to drown him in a septic tank on their farm.

It was also alleged that the farm in question has been the site of continuous human rights violations.

On January 31, the commission was alerted to the incident via media reports.

The commission will be acting in a representative capacity for the worker, who is seeking an unconditional public apology and monetary compensation for his ordeal.

