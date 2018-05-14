14 May 2018

South Africa: After a Damning Report and Takeover By the National Government, Mahumapelo Attempts Brutal Fightback

analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

In a damning blow to Supra Mahumapelo, the Cabinet has decided to take all powers away from the provincial government in North West and to strip municipalities run by his allies of all powers, in a bid to "close the taps" that fed his tainted politics. This explains why Mahumapelo has been falling over his feet, mobilising support all over the province since putting himself on leave in an effort to antagonise against the interventions.

Two ANC leaders with a footprint in North West have described a startling picture of what Supra Mahumapelo's next political manoeuvres look like, which include a province-wide "pilgrimage" to drum up support against direct attacks he is soon likely to face, including possible criminal charges.

"He is not scared of being put under administration. What he is worried about is what they will find and then the charges. The Hawks are not far away from him," a well-known leader suggested.

A source in the Hawks indicated that all the corruption cases they were busy with in North West "have Supra's hands in it some...

