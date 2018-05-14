14 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Lukhanyo Calata Called for Justice and the NPA Answered

analysis By Adam Yates

Lukhanyo Calata

Lukhanyo and Abigail Calata's book, My Father Died for This, tells the story of the Cradock Four and retraces the Calata family history. One of Calata's central requests in the book, to prosecute the responsible parties of his father's death, was addressed by the National Prosecutions Authority last week, instilling an optimistic hope for justice for Calata.

The week after Lukhanyo and Abigail Calata's novel, My Father Died for This, hit shelves, it seems the Calata family may receive the justice they have long dreamt of, and recently demanded.

Last Wednesday, The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that it will prioritise prosecutions in 15 apartheid-era murders. The 1985 case of the Cradock Four in which four anti-apartheid activists, including Calata's father, were murdered by the apartheid government, is one of the 15 cases that will be investigated and prosecuted. Calata, a journalist for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), directly called in his book for this kind of a national commitment to pursue apartheid-era prosecutions.

"In the 23 years of ANC (African National Congress) rule, the once-glorious liberation movement of Tatou and my father has not honoured the pain of our people... in the seeking of justice [for...

