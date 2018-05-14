14 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Namibian Fishing Industry Cries Foul As Quota Handed to International Interests

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale and Shinovene Immanuel for Amabhungane

File: Walvis Bay on the Atlantic Ocean is the main port in Namibia and home to many fishing companies, fishing is one of the main contributors to the Namibian economy. Etale Fishing Company is one of many along the waters in Walvis Bay. A small fishing vessel docks at an adjacent quay. Photo: John Hogg / World Bank

The handing of a fishing quota to the benefit of a foreign company contradicts a government commitment to "Namibianise" the fishing industry, critics in Namibia say.

Namibia's fisheries minister, Bernard Esau, has handed the state-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) a fishing quota potentially worth N$1.8-billion in a controversial deal that will benefit an international company, official documents show.

The deal directly contradicts a government commitment to "Namibianise" the fishing industry.

Trade ministry documents reveal that Fishcor's new partner will assist in the establishment and operation of a N$530-million land-based fish processing plant in Walvis Bay.

The quota decision represents 16% of the total allowable horse mackerel catch, while more than 20 other local companies must scramble for the remaining allocations.

A well-placed industry source complained that at least five local companies "have the necessary expertise and financial capability" to partner...

Namibia

'Invest More in Education, Health'

FOUNDING President Sam Nujoma has urged the government to invest at least 50% of the national budget in education and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.