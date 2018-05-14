14 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rwanda Asks to Host Genocide Archives

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Rwanda has renewed its plea to host the archives of the disbanded UN tribunal, which tried fugitives of the 1994 genocide in which over 800,000 people were hacked to death.

Justice minister and Attorney General Johnstone Busingye said the international community has the obligation to hand them over to the Kigali authorities on grounds that Rwanda was "the logical home" of the archives.

The records contained in the bulky materials, which are still in Arusha would also form part of the history of the country that is recovering from the horror killings that shocked the world.

"The archives have to be taken to Rwanda because that is where the killings took place," he insisted during his brief visit to the United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT).

The Mechanism succeeded the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) which closed shop in December 2015 after having convicted 61 fugitives and acquitted 14 others.

