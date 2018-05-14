Kenyans Rally to Support Victims of Dam Disaster

Kenyans have responded generously to pleas for assistance to families rendered homeless and destitute in the Patel dam tragedy in Solai.

Private organisations and civil society groups, too, have donated foodstuff and other basic needs to the survivors and families displaced when Patel dam burst its banks on Wednesday night.

Flamingo Ward Rep Eddy Kiragu has opened a donations collection office at Race Track estate in Nakuru town.

"I'm urging residents of Flamingo Ward to assist the victims of Solai dam tragedy by donating foodstuff and clothing. The donations can be dropped at our office at Zakayos trading centre," said Mr Kiragu.

The same will be delivered to the victims on Wednesday, he said.

SUPPLYING MILK

More than 300 families are camping at the Solai High School where they sought refuge.

Solai Assistant County Commissioner Vicky Munyasia, who has been in-charge of receiving donations from well-wishers, said they have received great support from Kenyans across the country.

"We are overwhelmed by the generous response from Kenyans who have donated food, clothing and beddings to the families," said Ms Munyasia.

The national and the county governments have donated cereals and provided shelter to the families, while the Nakuru Hindu community gave bedding and clothing.

Mr Patel Mansukul, the owner of the killer dam, is said to have been supplying milk and bread daily to the victims.