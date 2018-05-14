Uganda: Church to Subject Couples to Mandatory Sickle Cell Testing

Masaka — In a bid to end the sickle cell disease burden in families, West Buganda Diocese has made it a requirement for couples intending to marry in Church to be subjected to mandatory sickle cell tests.

Rev Canon Gaster Nsereko, the sub dean at St Paul's Cathedral Kako, the seat of West Buganda Diocese, revealed that the diocese has only been requesting for HIV/Aids test results from couples intending to get married, which was an oversight.

"As a way of raising awareness, we have resolved that all couples intending to marry present sickle cell test results as they do for HIV," Canon Nsereko said in an interview with Daily Monitor on Saturday.

Currently, an HIV test is a mandatory requirement before the couples are joined in marriage at various churches in the diocese.

Canon Nsereko said demanding sickle cell tests is driven by the desire to help nurture healthy families, prevent divorce, disease and death.

"We have started it here and I am sure other dioceses will follow suit because it is for the general good of the couples and the family they plan to raise. The problem with the young people today is that, they are no longer careful when choosing partners. In many cases after getting lovers, they don't mind about such factors and later regret, a reason we want to help them be informed," he explained.

West Buganda Diocese oversees 14 archdeaconries and 111 parishes.

Globally medical experts advise that sickle cell patients should not marry a carrier of the sickle cell gene, because there is 50 per cent chance of a baby getting the blood disorder.

However, a sickle cell patient can marry an individual with no trait of the disease as their offspring will only be carriers of the sickle cell genes.

Government suggested a similar arrangement three years ago, saying mandatory sickle cell testing before marriage would reduce the disease's high prevalence in the country. However, this has not yet been implemented.

According to World Health Organisation, Sickle cell disease is a genetic condition due to a haemoglobin disorder and inheritance of mutant haemoglobin genes from both parents.

The chronic and debilitating medical condition is caused by a defect in red blood cells.

Ms Evelyn Mwesigwa, the executive director of Sickle Cell Network Uganda, welcomed the Church plan saying it would increase awareness and sensitisation about the sickle cell burden in Uganda. " Their involvement is timely and we have been waiting for their voice in this campaign. Several couples have blamed priests for wedding them without being counselled on sickle cell trait," she said.

Ms Mwesigwa said much as the disease is complex , it can be prevented when couples go for screening before getting children or married.

"This can only be achieved if there is intensive awareness and advocacy for sickle cell and pre-marital screening for all. A noble reason why we welcome the Church, and all politicians who will support this cause,"she said.

Ms Mwesigwa categorised the burden of sickle cell into two; those who are battling with the disease, and those who are carriers of the sickle cell gene.

"Some have the gene, almost (99 per cent) but do not know that they have it, because in their families, there have never seen a case of sickle cell, so, they think they do not have a problem," she noted.

Dr Sabrina Bakeera-Kitaka, a senior lecturer at the department of paediatrics and child health at Makerere University, said the Church should be supported on this cause. "After handling sickle cell ,we pray that the Church includes a wider array of genetic diseases, other sexually transmitted diseases , and several communicable diseases ," she said.

Ankole Diocese Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa said their counterparts have initiated a good idea.