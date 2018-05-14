Kenya: Amina Must Act Now or Face Varsities Ruin

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed must take over negotiations and resolve the two-month strike by public university lecturers. She must read the riot act and compel the vice-chancellors and unions to end the strike.

The VCs and officials of the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) have continued to demonstrate irritating stubbornness and lack of goodwill to restore normality at the institutions. They are being driven by ego rather than reason, which is why they must be reined in.

Facts of the dispute have been canvassed on several occasions and no longer need any elucidation -- only resolution. Yet last weekend, a fresh attempt at ending the dispute aborted as the VCs failed to table a counter offer to the pay demands by the workers.

CASH PROPOSALS

But the unions were equally obstinate and did not want to hear anything from the VCs other than cash proposals.

The stage the strike has reached, and the belligerence exhibited by the two parties, demand a totally different approach.

Ms Mohamed has, however, remained aloof and disengaged. She only set up an inter-ministerial committee to examine the disputed issues and advise her.

Earlier, she asked for a staff headcount from the public universities to enable the ministry to determine the payroll costs.

But all these were just done to buy time for the information so demanded exists and should not have been a reason for delaying crucial decisions.

RESUME WORK

In some intractable situations in the past, the respective ministers came out, took charge, forced the VCs and the striking workers to sit at the negotiating table and resume work.

This is what Ms Mohamed must do. The impact of the strike is huge. Students are behind schedule with their studies. Quality of learning is being undermined.

Public perception of state universities is going down so badly that, sooner rather than later, they will not attract students, let alone lecturers and research grants.

When the VCs and unionists cannot agree, and when the future of thousands of students is at risk because of a prolonged strike, the minister must intervene.