13 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MP Plays Somersault to Thank Minister for Anti-Poaching Vehicle

By Syriacus Buguzi &edwin Mujwauzi

Dar es Salaam/Dodoma — In a dramatic and rare show of acrobatic skills, a member of parliament jumped up in appreciation at an event organized on Saturday May 12 for the handover of anti-poaching facilities in Dodoma.

Mr Flatei Massay, the Member of Parliament for Mbulu rural constituency (CCM) expressed joy--in a spectacular way--drawing the attention of The Citizen's camera man and several other people at the event.

This happened when the Tourism and Natural Resources Minister Dr Hamis Kigwangala was handing over the vehicles to aid anti-poaching activities for Mbulu and five other municipalities.

The vehicle, which the MP received with joy, is meant to facilitate the work of anti-poachers but also help in cases where stray livestock intrude in areas occupied by communities.

"It has been challenging for us when we want to fight off poachers and when our communities were invaded stray livestock," said the MP later during the event. "This vehicle has come at the right time for our municipality," he added.

Poaching and human activities have been reported to threaten wildlife conservation in Tanzania, putting the conservancy at risk of disappearance.

However, statistics released by the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) covering a two-year period in 16 national parks showed that poaching incidents declined nearly four times from 8,631 in 2014/15 to 2,179 in December 2016.

