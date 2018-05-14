Kenya: Job Opening - Cabinet Secretary for Anger Management, Kenya

opinion

When the governor of Imo State, Nigeria, created a post of Commissioner for Happiness, I howled with laughter; it seemed ridiculous and just another highway to corruption.

However, after a while, I gave it serious consideration. The appointee was to be a special advisor on domestic matters -- which was wrongly interpreted as being "in charge of 'couples' fulfilment" (whatever that means).

The commissioner clarified thus: "My role is to create positive attitudes for our Imo people". I like that. Banal as it sounds, I felt the role would be useful in supporting communities to be and remain happy. As the commissioner said, happiness means different things to different people. If it takes couples' fulfilment to be happy; so be it.

The United Kingdom followed suit, appointing a minister for loneliness. Loneliness in UK homes is considered almost an epidemic. More and more people live alone with only a cat or a dog for company. Kenyans might find that strange to comprehend because, luckily, we still enjoy the benefits of African communal living through extended families.

MAD

Growing up in Mombasa, all people seemed to do was chat. They also popped in at home easily just to say hello. It still happens. It is not uncommon in Mombasa for people to start a conversation with you in a matatu. I know upcountry people find that odd.

If you also tried to strike a conversation on the London underground, chances are, you would be deemed mad. But I would still do it, just to put a smile on people's faces. Once, a young black man told me no one had ever spoken to him on the train before. We talked and laughed all the way.

I understand the UK loneliness problems better than most. As an immigrant, you could spend the first several months trying to figure out British culture of individualism and silence. Over time, you realise that it's normal for people to keep to themselves.

PRIVACY

Right to privacy overrides everything else. You wait to be invited; you just don't drop by for tea as we do here with ease. And the invite comes once in a blue moon -- or you are left in the company of your four walls. Loneliness is even harder to tackle during winter as one's movements are restricted by the weather.

A Zimbabwean hairdresser summed up for me as to why more people get depressed in the UK due to loneliness. She said in Africa you could wake up depressed but get healed before lunch time.

Her analogy was that, on your way to the market, in your depressed state, you meet quite a lot of familiar faces. You share your problems with just about each one of them and, by the time you get back to preparing lunch, what beleaguered you has come off your chest. Free talking therapy!

Incidentally, Zimbabwean psychiatrists offer talking therapy to mental health patients on benches outside rather than in stuffy hospital wards -- and it has been effective and won much praise.

With the advent of self-scanning machines in most UK supermarkets, lonely people have lost the human contact in the form of check-out staff.

HUMAN CONTACT

The elderly, in particular, who lived alone considered daily trips to the supermarkets the highlights of their days. They looked forward to having a chat at the till. Self-check-out machines have now taken away their friendly human contact.

In Kenya's case, a post of a Cabinet secretary for anger is long overdue. We have witnessed many incidents of violence; mostly during the electioneering period. However, my interest is in how disputes are resolved.

When 'goons' (read criminals) are hired to facilitate eviction or interfere with one's right to freedom of expression, you are bound to get concerned. Even the tone of most of our politicians on national television is aggressive and impolite. Such behaviour has a copy-cat effect on the community.

When state officials turn to scuffles to resolve a simple matter, the constituents are bound to follow suit. Violence has become the only way we can express ourselves. Recently, a city matatu conductor was killed in a dispute over a sudden rise in bus fare.

HAPPINESS RECORDS

We were recently voted one of the least happy countries. Why? With such a beautiful and sunny country, we should be up there breaking happiness records. Life is hard but it could be harder for most people. Even then, no one has the right to take out their life challenges on others.

Something is giving at the seams and I think there could be deep-seated problems that lead to the level of anger witnessed in the country. This now begs for professional input to help those who are struggling to cope with life. Collective compassion-focused therapy (CFT) might be just what we need.

Ms Guyo is a legal researcher based in Kenya and the United Kingdom. kaltum@hotmail.com