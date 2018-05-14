South Africa: Vrygrond Residents Allegedly Torch Landfill Site

Frustrated Vrygrond residents allegedly torched three heavy machines and petrol bombed a staff canteen at a City of Cape Town landfill site on Sunday.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the group later proceeded to Capricorn Business Park and set two business premises alight.

"All services were on the scene and the damage was minimal," Dyason told News24.

He said no arrests have been made.

It was believed that the residents complained that the Anti-Land Invasion Unit had demolished their structures.

"There has been unrest in the community for quite a while now with regard to land invasions. People illegally set up shacks in the nature reserve, which were later demolished," Dyason said.

Earlier on Sunday, the residents confronted Democratic Alliance councillor Gerry Gordon and allegedly held her hostage before setting her vehicle alight. Police rescued her from the group.

Vrygrond residents have expressed their dissatisfaction since April. In May, one person was arrested and charged with attempted murder and public violence.

Gordon previously told News24 that she was traumatised by the ordeal, but still wanted to help her community.

"We must assist the community. However, there is a way of doing things and we have to follow the proper channels," she said.

Dyason added that the area was calm on Monday.

Source: News24