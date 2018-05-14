Africa: Algeria Hold Ghana in Barren Stalemate

Host Algeria and Ghana settled for a barren draw in their Second Round first leg clash on Friday in Algiers.
The visiting West Africans gave the homers a good run their monies worth by dominating both halves, but failed to hit the back of the net.
After a bright start, Ghana forward Richard Danso had the first attempt at goal on 20 minutes but was denied by Algeria goalie Said Daas.
Danso was again closer to breaking the deadlock five minute the break, but his effort went wide.
Three minutes into the second half, Prosper Ahiabu unleashed a long range effort, which rattled the crossbar, leaving the Junior Fennecs off the hook.
The final minutes belonged to the Algerians with Paradou midfielder Adem Zorgane testing Ghana goalkeeper Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, with an effort which was no trouble for the Belgium-based shot stopper.
Manaf again stopped Zorgane's free-kick in the dying embers to ensure an open contest for the return next week in Cape Coast, with the winner advancing to the final round of the qualifiers.
Reactions
Salim Seba (Head Coach, Algeria)
We had a very good match against a strong team from Ghana. We did the right things; too bad we could not win. We will play our chances thoroughly in the return leg on at Ghanaians home.
Jimmy Cobblah (Head Coach, Ghana)
For us, it's a positive result. We managed a good match. Our chances are still intact to qualify. Today, there was an excellent goalkeeper (Saïd Daas), who thwarted all our efforts.
Fixtures
Friday, 11 May 2018
Algeria 0-0 Ghana
Saturday, 12 May 2018
Mauritania vs Guinea
Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria
Burkina Faso vs Libya
Gabon vs Cote d'Ivoire
Rwanda vs Zambia
Burundi vs Sudan
Uganda vs Cameroon
Mozambique vs South Africa
Malawi vs Angola
Botswana vs Congo
Senegal vs Egypt
Sunday, 13 May 2018
Gambia vs Benin
Tanzania vs Mali