12 May 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Algeria Hold Ghana in Barren Stalemate

Host Algeria and Ghana settled for a barren draw in their Second Round first leg clash on Friday in Algiers.

The visiting West Africans gave the homers a good run their monies worth by dominating both halves, but failed to hit the back of the net.

After a bright start, Ghana forward Richard Danso had the first attempt at goal on 20 minutes but was denied by Algeria goalie Said Daas.

Danso was again closer to breaking the deadlock five minute the break, but his effort went wide.

Three minutes into the second half, Prosper Ahiabu unleashed a long range effort, which rattled the crossbar, leaving the Junior Fennecs off the hook.

The final minutes belonged to the Algerians with Paradou midfielder Adem Zorgane testing Ghana goalkeeper Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, with an effort which was no trouble for the Belgium-based shot stopper.

Manaf again stopped Zorgane's free-kick in the dying embers to ensure an open contest for the return next week in Cape Coast, with the winner advancing to the final round of the qualifiers.

Reactions

Salim Seba (Head Coach, Algeria)

We had a very good match against a strong team from Ghana. We did the right things; too bad we could not win. We will play our chances thoroughly in the return leg on at Ghanaians home.

Jimmy Cobblah (Head Coach, Ghana)

For us, it's a positive result. We managed a good match. Our chances are still intact to qualify. Today, there was an excellent goalkeeper (Saïd Daas), who thwarted all our efforts.

Fixtures

Friday, 11 May 2018

Algeria 0-0 Ghana

Saturday, 12 May 2018

Mauritania vs Guinea

Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria

Burkina Faso vs Libya

Gabon vs Cote d'Ivoire

Rwanda vs Zambia

Burundi vs Sudan

Uganda vs Cameroon

Mozambique vs South Africa

Malawi vs Angola

Botswana vs Congo

Senegal vs Egypt

Sunday, 13 May 2018

Gambia vs Benin

Tanzania vs Mali

