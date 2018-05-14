11 May 2018

Gambia: GTTI Staff On Strike

By Yankuba Jallow

Over 160 staff of the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI), Tuesday May 8th 2018 commenced an indefinite sit-down strike.

According to staff members, they have raised demands with the Administration and Board of Management of the Institute to meet, failure of which, they will prolong the strike. The staff members on strike include lecturers, cleaners, security officers and drivers among others.

The demands of the staff include transport allowance with drawback from January 2018, 50% salary increment and performance allowance across the board, payment of staff salary between 23rd and 28th of each month, in accordance with the G.O of the Republic of the Gambia and staff promotion in accordance with GTTI Service Rules.

Staff members are asked to report to work but not to do anything and they all committed themselves by signing a document.

The Management of the Institute was contacted but promised to get back to this medium today.

