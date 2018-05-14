11 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: James Mendy Appears in Court

By Yankuba Jallow

James Mendy, the Head of the Security Unit of the National Intelligence Agency, has been arraigned before Justice Sainabou Cisse-Wadda of the Banjul High Court on Wednesday, May 9.

When the case was called before Justice Cisse-Wadda, Lawyer ANM Yusuf announced his appearance for the State whilst Lawyer Sherrif Kumba Jobe, appeared for the accused person, who was also present in Court.

The case of James Mendy was first heard at the Banjul Magistrate Court but was later transferred to the High Court because the Magistrate Court lacked jurisdiction to hear matters connected to murder. When it was called for mention at the High Court, State Counsel ANM Yusuf applied for an adjournment to enable them secure the case file from the police.

In his objection to the application for an adjournment, Lawyer SK Jobe reminded the Court that the matter was transferred since March 29 2018, and the accused person is still under detention. He said both the State and Police did not make any effort to get the case file. He said the accused person has a right to be tried within a reasonable time and the Court should not encourage such practices.

The Court overruled his objection and held that the matter was fresh before it.

The case was adjourned to May 24th 2018, at 12 noon, for further hearing.

