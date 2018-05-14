Gambia: 'My Mission is to Uplift the Livelihood of People in URR' - Foday Danjo

Foday Danjo, the UDP Candidate for the Chairpersonship elections of the Basse Area Council, has said his mission is to uplift the lives and livelihoods of the citizens of URR. Danjo was speaking in an interview with this reporter, about his motivation to contest and the plans he has for the Region, when elected.

Danjo disclosed plans for infrastructural development and the upgrading of the Basse Market space, proper management and development of the structures, provision and improvement of Ward infrastructures, lobbying for funds for the upliftment of the present market structures inter alia, as his infrastructural development plans, when elected.

"I will increase the revenue generation of Council, inject skills and capacity of staff, put in place a robust revenue collection system and well-coordinated financial policies and disciplines and proper checks and balance systems," he said.

He disclosed that plans to create job facilities, provision of scholarships, skills and entrepreneurial development, will be put in place for youth and women empowerment.

He concluded, "I will work with NAWEC and the Cleansing Services to ensure the provision of water, electricity and proper sanitation in URR," he concludes".