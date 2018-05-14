11 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Could Government Be Separated From the President?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

After the Supreme Court decision, a discussion has engulfed them, the media practitioners and concerned persons, on whether the President of the Republic could be separated from the Government of the Republic. Foroyaa's answer to this question is very simple. The two are inseparable in law.

The evidence is as follows: Section 230 of the Constitution which provides the interpretation provisions states as follows:

"Government" means the executive Government of The Gambia."

Section 76 of the Constitution states that, "The executive power of The Gambia is vested in the President and, subject to this Constitution, shall be exercised by him or her directly or through the Vice-President, Minister or officers responsible to him or her."

Hence one cannot separate government and president. We hope a lively debate will be stimulated by retention of sedition as a criminal offence when it involves executive power even though a president must contest election and may be removed if people are dissatisfied with his/her manner of government.

Gambia

Banjulians Go to the Polls to Elect a Mayor

Banjul, 2pm, 12 May 2018 - Banjul the capital city of The Gambia went to the polls to elect a Mayor for the City today… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.