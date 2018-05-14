Gambia: 'No One Forced Me to Contest Banjul Mayoral Seat' Paul Bass

Banjul, 2pm, 12 May 2018 - Banjul the capital city of The Gambia went to the polls to elect a Mayor for the City today… Read more »

Paul Bass, another independent Mayoral candidate in the upcoming Local Government Elections, told 'Banjulians', that no one forced him to contest for the Mayoral seat. Mr. Bass, who is a Civil Aviation expert and had worked both in the US and Gambia, was speaking at a Rally in Banjul South. Bass said his aim is to rejuvenate the City as he did to other institutions where he worked previously. "No one asked me to contest for the election. The decision is mine, because I believe Banjulians need a better city," Bass remarked. Bass said his priorities are to make Banjul a clean city, by clearing the drainages and ensuring that there is proper waste management. "We don't want anyone to come and develop our city. It has to be done by us, Banjulians," Bass pointed out. He expressed the belief that he can do the Job as a civil aviation expert, as clearly manifested during the time he worked at the Banjul International Airport. Mr. Bass said among his priorities is youth employment. He further stated that he will ensure that young men and women are engaged in productive livelihood skills. Mr. Bass in conclusion urged Banjulians to vote wisely.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.