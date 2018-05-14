Nigeria: ... Fayemi Reaches Out to Oni, Aluko, Bamisile, Other Co-Contestants

Ado Ekiti — In a related development, Fayemi yesterday kicked started reconciliatory move with his co-contestants barely 24 hours after he emerged the party's flag bearer for the July 14 governorship election.

Fayemi, who on Saturday was declared winner of the APC primary having polled a total of 941 votes, yesterday, visited no fewer than 15 of the aspirants in their respective homes.

The minister who was accompanied by chairman of the APC in Ekiti State, Chief Jide Awe, and some chieftains of the party visited Engr. Segun Oni at his Ifaki-Ekiti country home.

Thereafter, he visited Rt. Hon Femi Bamisile, another aspirant and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly at his Ado-Ekiti residence.

Fayemi also visited Mr Kola Alabi and Dr. Wole Oluyede at their respective residences in Ikere -Ekiti.

The APC candidate also visited Senator Gbanga Aluko at his Ode-Ekiti country home. Other aspirants visited by Fayemi in their respective homes included Mr Muyiwa Olumilua; Mr Kayode Ojo; Hon Bamidele Faparusi; Dr Adebayo Oriire; Dr Oluwole Oluleye; Mr Diran Adesua, Mr Victor Kolade, Coker Olumuyiwa and Mr Sesan Fatoba.

Dr Fayemi described his discussion with them as "frank and useful" useful discussion, even as he expressed optimism that the party would go into the July 14 poll as a united entity.

The APC standard bearer, had a few hours after his declaration as winner of the governorship primary, told his supporters of the need to maintain cordial relationship with other co-contestants and their supporters.