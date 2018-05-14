Sumbawanga — OVER 154,800 women in Rukwa Region are expected to rip benefits of the 21.5bn/- safe delivery project dubbed 'Uzazi Salama', thanks to a generous funding from Global Affairs Canada and other individual Canadian donors through Plan Canada.

Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC), Joachim Wangabo officially launched the three and half years project at a colourful event held at the municipality's RDC Hall over the weekend.

The project is aimed at accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through community-based Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Services in Rukwa Region.

Speaking during the event, the Country Director for Plan International Tanzania, Mr Jorgen Haldorsen on behalf of all three partners Plan International, Africare and Jhpiego said the project is expected to benefit over 154, 8000 women of childbearing age.

He said the project will equally reach 90,500 men, 48,200 adolescent girls and 180,000 children and that 707 government health workers from 199 health facilities would receive training as well as support 1,416 community volunteers in 364 villages.

That Uzazi Salama Rukwa project is also aligned with the United Nations "Every Woman Every Child' Global Strategy on Women's Adolescent and Children's Health with the aim of helping drive progress towards reaching the defined projects within Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well -Being, Goal 5: Gender Equality and Women Empowerment.

Mr Haldorsen added that Plan International was proud of the good partnership with - Jhpiego, Africare and White Ribbon Alliance in the implementation of Uzazi Salama project.

He further said that Plan International, Jhpiego and Africare in collaboration with the government , between 2011 and 2015 implemented 'Wazazi na Mwana' Project in three districts of Rukwa and two districts in Mwanza with the similar approach to Uzazi Salama project