Tanzania: Teach People On Protecting Environment, RC Urges

MOROGORO Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Kebwe Stephen Kebwe has asked environment officers to teach people on how to protect their surroundings and equally make follow-up checks before capitalising on the law to crack the whip on culprits.

The call was made here when the RC was addressing a three-day workshop of newly appointed 30 environment inspectors from Coast, Morogoro and Tanga regions, during a workshop organised by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

"I do not expect you to punish people before teaching them how to protect environment," the RC said in a speech read on his behalf by the Regional Administrative Officer (RAS), Mr Clifford Tandari. The three coastal regions, the RC said, are rich in minerals, fisheries and forestry resources adding that they were attractive to investors.

Therefore, he said, officers must use the law and its regulations to protect Tanzania's environment as the country struggles to become a middle-income nation.

NEMC Eastern Zone Coordinator, Mr Jafar Chemgege, said 470 environment inspectors have been appointed by the minister in charge of environment Minister, January Makamba, and that the council was training them on how to carry out their duties.

Morogoro Regional Environment Officer, Mr Venance Segere, one of the trainees, said there were many new areas the inspectors have been introduced to during the three-day workshop.