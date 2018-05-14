Africa: Zesco Seek Fortunes On Tunisia Debut

Coach George Lwandamina is hoping Zesco United can extend its recent two-match unbeaten away run in North Africa when they make their debut trip to Tunisia to play Etoile du Sahel on Wednesday in a Group D Day Two clash.

The 2007 winners host Zesco in Sousse in what will be the reigning Zambia champions and 2016 semi-finalist's first-ever trip to Tunisia.

Both Etoile and Zesco seek their first Group D wins after drawing their respective opening games last week. Zesco were held to a 1-1 home draw by Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland in Ndola. Etoile also finished by the same margin in Angola away to Primeiro de Agosto in Luanda to see Group D tied after the first games.

"Games are different from one another. You can't expect the same things from the previous result will also reflect in the future," Lwandamina said.

"That is why train to see how best we can change the complexities of the previous result."

Interestingly, Zesco have not lost on the road in North Africa in both competitions since Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco silenced them 2-0 in a group stage fixture on in June 2016 in Casablanca. They also drew 1-1 away to record African champions Al Ahly of Egypt also in the group stage same year.

Zesco later returned to Egypt in the group stage of the 2017 Total CAF Confederation Cup where they also drew 1-1 with Smouha last year.

"It won't be an easy game, North African teams have always been problematic to us. But in the recent past, Zesco has done well against them. I just hope and trust that we pick from where we ended the last time.

"Every game, which is a fresh game, has opportunities. So it is up to ourselves to see how we best make use of those opportunities," Lwandamina added.

Zesco are at full strength and good health heading to Sousse with Lwandamina keeping faith in his entire team that drew against Swallows last week.

The only reshuffles have been made to the substitute personnel where Lwandamina has made three changes.

Burundi goalkeeper Diuedonne Ntibahezwa stays home and has been replaced by Lameck Nyangu. Lwandamina has also opted for back-up in midfield for the away game, dropping defender Bornwell Silengo and striker Logic Chingandu.

Instead midfielder's Misheck Chaila and Enock Sabumukama, who did not make the team to face Swallows, have made the trip to Tunisia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Swallows will face Agosto in the other Group D match in Manzini.

Fixtures

Group A

15.5.2018 13H00 Kampala KCCA (Uganda) vs Al Ahly (Egypt)

15.5.2018 19H00 Tunis Esperance (Tunisia) vs Township Rollers (Botswana)

Group B

15.5.2018 19H00 El Jadida Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

15.5.2018 19H00 Setif ES Setif (Algeria) vs MC Alger (Algeria)

Group C

15.5.2018 19H00 Casablanca Wydad (Morocco) vs AS Togo (Togo)

22.5.2018 16H00 Conakry Horoya (Guinea) vs Sundowns (South Africa)

Group D

15.5.2018 13H00 Manzini Swallows (Swaziland) vs Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

16.5.2018 19H00 Sousse Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) vs Zesco (Zambia)

*All times are in GMT