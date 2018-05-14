Cameroon: FAO Bilateral Relations - Resident Representative Received At Minrex

Athman Mravili presented the advanced copies of his Letters of Introduction to Minister Adoum Gargoum in an audience on Friday April 11, 2018.

The new Resident Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, Athman Mravili, on May 11 presented the advanced copies of his Letters of Introduction to the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum.

The Comorian national after the audience expressed his determination of collaborating with Cameroonian authorities in fighting food and nutrition insecurity while supporting the implementation of national food policies in the country. He replaces Mal Moussa Abari, a Nigerian who goes on retirement.

Born in 1945, Athman Mravili pursued veterinary studies and boast of abilities and skills in food science. Having an eight-year experience as Resident Representative of FAO in Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania, he therefore understands the stakes related to the socio-economic and political policies of food security.

His CV indicates that he has a mastery of the Central African sub-region having served at the regional office of FAO in Libreville, Gabon. He has been Chief of Projects for FAO in several African countries.

Minister Adoum Gargoum on his part congratulated the newly designated Resident Representative stating that he hopes to work in synergy with the organisation towards the putting in place of strategies to combat natural disasters, climate change and managing the influx of refugees from neighbouring countries which affect food productivity.

With Cameroon embarking on second-generation agriculture, the expertise and technical assistance of FAO in that respect will be appreciated for better outcome.