Cameroon: Political Crusade for Peace, Unity and Dialogue

It is not easy to visit all the seven divisions of the North West Region of Cameroon in a week covering the distances between these administrative units by car on roads most of them untarred.

But Prime Minister, Head of Government and Regional Head of the Central Committee Permanent Delegation for the North West Region, Philemon Yang did it. Above all, he put across the message for the people.

It is believed the executive of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, CPDM would take the timely messages to their militants of the various party sections of the region.

For, in every divisional headquarters where the Prime Minister met his compatriots and party militants, he started with a question and answer session which was followed by his educative, and, sensitisation, speech, stressing on hard work by party militants and relinquishement of societal ills that betray and destroy our noble goals.

To ease things for delegates, a "Take Home Message" was handed to all present for effective presentation and implementation in the interest of all Cameroonians.

In Kumbo, Bui Division a motion of support from militants and sympathizers of the party from the six sections of the CPDM was produced and presented appreciating president Paul Biya to for his services to the nation, and appealing to him to present his candidacy for the next presidential elections.