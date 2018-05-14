Zimbabwe: Venture Into Business, Women Urged

Women must grab the vast business opportunities presenting themselves in various sectors of the economy in order to empower themselves, a Government minister has said.

In a speech read on her behalf by deputy director in her office, Mr Terrence Machocho, Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said women should ensure that they have something to show off for their hard work to future generations.

Minister Mutsvangwa was addressing delegates attending a conference on young women in business that was held in Mutare on Thursday.

"I have heard about a lot of achievements from different speakers representing young women in business. I am proud but I want to encourage you today; don't stop there, you have not reached the limit," she said.

"The empowerment of women has been the song and the word playing now, everywhere and every day; we must go for these opportunities. As women, we don't have to rely on favours only but we have a bigger responsibility to open up opportunities."

She said there were a lot of opportunities in Zimbabwe for women in agriculture, which had been dominated by men for many years.

"It is time for women to take their part in contributing to economic growth through agriculture, acquaculture and the honey industry," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said young women in business understood challenges that other women, particularly those in the rural areas, face and are perfectly placed to proffer solutions.

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate for Mutare Central for the 2018 harmonised elections Dr Nancy Saungweme encouraged women not to be afraid of failure when it comes to business.

She said: "Do not be afraid of failure because failure is something that motivates you to rise."

She also hinted that she had been in business for 28 years and had failed five times but was still standing. She revealed that she now runs a $4 million construction business and she also keeps livestock as well as do other farming ac- tivities.

"I have worked hard to be where I am right now and I lost a lot of money. I even put my life at risk so that I can prosper in my business, hence I encourage you to do the same and achieve in life," she said.

Dr Saungweme said she was happy to see young women in business and encouraged them to be involved in Command Agriculture because it was very beneficial.

A successful farmer, Mrs Chipo Mutasa, said there was a lot of money in agriculture.

She said: "Agriculture is a business that generates a lot of money compared to many other businesses."

She added that she started farming at the tender age of 10 and was now into Command Agriculture, keeping livestock as well as min- ing.