14 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 'Corrupt' Gudyanga Gets Passport Back, Travels to See Ailing Daughter in South Africa

Former mines ministry permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga was Wednesday given his passport back to allow him to travel to South Africa.

He was given his passport temporarily to allow him to go and see his daughter who is hospitalised in the country after court dispelled any suspicions for him to abscond.

Magistrate Victoria Mashamba said the fact that he has tendered the death certificate for the girl's mother confirms that he is the surviving parent to look after the child who is sick.

He was, however, ordered to return it back in two weeks' time pending his trial.

Gudyanga is answering to two counts of criminal abuse of office.

In the first count he is accused of being a lone board member for the ministry and the state alleges he pocketed unlawful allowances which were meant for other board members.

He is being charged together with former Mines minister Walter Chidhakwa.

In another case, he is being charged together with Sibongubuhle Mpindiwa, 35, and Jacqueline Munyonga,41.

Mpindiwa is employed as the acting provincial director Masvingo while Munyonga, a former magistrate, is the company's legal advisor.

Prosecutors, in this case allege that he defeated the course of justice after he refused to go to court after the ministry was sued by a company called Two Flags Pvt Ltd over mining rights.

The state said the three had legal duty to defend the ministry but they never responded to the lawsuit leading to default judgement over mining rights granted to two Flags under High Court order 1185/15 to the prejudice of another company called Tambanashe Investments Pvt Ltd.

Zimbabwe

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

