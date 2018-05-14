Mauritius: Workshop Focuses On Promoting Green Industry in Mauritius

press release

Promoting green industry in Mauritius was at the fore of discussions during a workshop held on 11 May 2018 in Port Louis, at the initiative of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection in collaboration with the Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) and the UN Resident Coordinator's Office. The objective was to develop a sustainable manufacturing sector with green industry policies and practices for Mauritius.

In her address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mrs I.M Oree, highlighted that Government is committed towards fostering a greener economy that supports more energy and material efficient production processes, with significantly less waste and pollution. Mauritius, she underlined, joined the PAGE initiative in 2014 to support Government's vision of an inclusive, sustainable and high-growth economy. Since then, the country has benefitted from a series of projects in public environment expenditure review, green economy learning, promotion of green industry and green financing, she added.

On this score, she spoke of the Industrial Waste Assessment project involving 25 enterprises with a view to determining business opportunities such as waste use, reuse, recycling and exchange, for the management of industrial waste. As regards PAGE initiative, the Permanent Secretary underscored, that it is supporting countries and regions in reframing economic policies and practices around sustainability.

She further pointed out that Mauritius, as a Small Developing Island State, should look forward to a green manufacturing sector which is equipped with environmentally sound technologies with low carbon emission while adding that there is a need to promote sustainable production and consumption. Sound industrial energy efficiency management; use of renewable energy; effective disposal of effluent are amongst the key factors in line to promoting a climate-resilient green economy in the country, she underlined.

About workshop

The workshop which was attended by several stakeholders from public and private organisations had as objectives to advocate the work carried out by PAGE and its five UN partners (United Nations Development Programme; United Nations Environment Programme; United Nations Industrial Development Organisation; International Labour Organisation and United Nations Institute for Training and Research) on efforts to achieve green industries in Mauritius. It also aimed at sensitising stakeholders on the needs, benefits and pitfalls of greening industries as an integral part of the structural transformation to green economy.