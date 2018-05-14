Nigeria: Police Arrest Uzodinma's Aide, Others Over Alleged Possession of Electoral Materials

Abuja and Owerri — The police have announced the arrest of four suspects over unlawful possession of electoral materials meant for Imo State congress.In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, the suspects were picked up at one Faraji hotel in Wuse 2 area in Abuja.Among those arrested were a Special Assistant to Senator Hope Uzodinma on Electoral Matters, Ipanesie Innocent, and Kelechi Alfonne from Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.Others were Lawrence Archibong, from Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, and Joseph Martins, from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to the police, items recovered from them include 68 pieces of APC ward congress result sheets, 130 APC ward delegate forms, and 6 APC local government result sheets.

Moshood said: "During the course of interrogating them, they mentioned one Dr. Mike Njoku, who is the zonal coordinator of Owerri Municipality to Uzodinma.

"The ward congress was supposed to have been held in Imo State on May 5. But it was shifted because this group and their sponsors stole the election materials and hijacked the process to an unknown destination," he said.He explained that the police had since commenced investigation into the unlawful and criminal act.

The spokesman warned that the police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness, and appealed to the players to conform to the Electoral Act.He disclosed that the Inspector General of Police had directed the Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police across the country, to ensure that the ongoing primaries are devoid of any form of violence.He warned that anyone apprehended for attempting to truncate the process would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha has declared that the arrests of the four suspects, and their confession to the crime, have vindicated his claim of connivance to scuttle the process.

In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor lauded the efforts of the police.Okorocha said it was unfortunate that some persons had possession of the materials, even though the National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun had announced a postponement of the congress."However, the APC members in the state are in high spirit. They want to see those who caused undue tension in the state, and watch them paying dearly for their wickedness and insensitivity."