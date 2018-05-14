14 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo Arrives in Qatar for 2 Day Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo late Sunday arrived in the Qatari capital Doha for a two day state visit, Radio Dalsan reports.

Farmaajo and his delegation is expected to meet the Emir of Qatar Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues mainly bilateral relationship, security and economy.

Somalia chose a supposed "neutral" stance following the 2017 Qatar crisis that saw Arab League countries severe ties with Doha.

The state visit comes at a time when relations between Mogadishu and the United Arab Emirates is at its lowest point.

This is Farmaajo's second state visit to Qatar.

Somalia

Somalia, Turkey Discuss Ways to Boost Cooperation

Somalia Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Akdeğ o.n Monday Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.