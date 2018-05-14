Somalia: Farmaajo Arrives in Qatar for 2 Day Visit

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo late Sunday arrived in the Qatari capital Doha for a two day state visit, Radio Dalsan reports.

Farmaajo and his delegation is expected to meet the Emir of Qatar Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues mainly bilateral relationship, security and economy.

Somalia chose a supposed "neutral" stance following the 2017 Qatar crisis that saw Arab League countries severe ties with Doha.

The state visit comes at a time when relations between Mogadishu and the United Arab Emirates is at its lowest point.

This is Farmaajo's second state visit to Qatar.