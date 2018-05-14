Somalia: How German Aid Worker Was Abducted in Mogadishu

Details accessed by Radio Dalsan on the ongoing investigation into the Wednesday night abduction of German Sonja Nientiet point out to a well planned kidnapping that relied on a security guard known to the aid worker.

On Thursday thr interior ministry had identified a Mohamud Mohamed Alas. Radio Dalsan has learnt that Alas had worked as a private security guard in Mogadishu for 18 years.

His latest contract was signed four years ago under a private security firm based in Mogadishu. Radio Dalsan has learnt that the International Committee For Red Cross (ICRC) had at least 30 security guards at it's compound in Wadajir district.

Alas had been on duty Wednesday night manning the main exit gate.

An ICRC staff describes him as soft spoken and favoured by most of the international staff including Sonja for his basic English language knowledge.

Sonja is said to have been at the Compound's gym as was daily routine 6pm to 7pm. The gym is next to the main gate manned by Alas where he could monitor Sonja's movements.

Sonja would later move to the dining Hall for her dinner when she was abducted by gunmen who had accessed through the main gate manned by Alas.

Alas and the gunmen fled the ICRC compound with a grey Suzuki Escudo which was later abandoned.

Police sources indicate that the German may still be held within Mogadishu.

On Thursday night elders from Alas clan held a meeting in Mogadishu seeking to secure the release of the German.

Somalia has not experienced a kidnapping of a foreign aid worker since 2009 when a Belgian and Dane working for the group Medecins Sans Frontieres were abducted in Merca.