11 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ethio-Somali Woman Strangled to Death By Liyu Police, Family Says.

Tagged:

Related Topics

A woman resident of Qabri Dahare in Ethiopia's Somali region was on Friday found dead under unclear circumstances. The family of Tayasir Omar believe she was strangled to death.

Fuad Mahamed Omar the brother to the deceased claimed in an interview with Radio Dalsan that Tayasir died in the hands of the region's paramilitary force known as the Liyu.

Liyu police is yet again on focus on the death of a civilian.

"The only crime she committed is that her uncle lead a delegation of elders to complain to the AG in Addis Ababa on extrajudicial killings by Liyu police. Abiye restore rule of law" Kenya's former Deputy Speaker and a regular commentator on regional affairs tweeted.

The Abdi Iley's administration in the Somali region is yet to issue a statement on the mysteriously killing.

The Liyu Police were formed in April 2007 as a counter-insurgency force to counter the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF).

Human Rights Watch issued a report in 2017 that accused Liyu police of extrajudicial killings.

Somalia

Thirteen militants, 4 Civilians Killed in Market Blast, Fighting

Clashes between Somali army troops backing local villagers and al-Shabab militants have left at least 13 of the militant… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.