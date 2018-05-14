Somalia: Ethio-Somali Woman Strangled to Death By Liyu Police, Family Says.

A woman resident of Qabri Dahare in Ethiopia's Somali region was on Friday found dead under unclear circumstances. The family of Tayasir Omar believe she was strangled to death.

Fuad Mahamed Omar the brother to the deceased claimed in an interview with Radio Dalsan that Tayasir died in the hands of the region's paramilitary force known as the Liyu.

Liyu police is yet again on focus on the death of a civilian.

"The only crime she committed is that her uncle lead a delegation of elders to complain to the AG in Addis Ababa on extrajudicial killings by Liyu police. Abiye restore rule of law" Kenya's former Deputy Speaker and a regular commentator on regional affairs tweeted.

The Abdi Iley's administration in the Somali region is yet to issue a statement on the mysteriously killing.

The Liyu Police were formed in April 2007 as a counter-insurgency force to counter the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF).

Human Rights Watch issued a report in 2017 that accused Liyu police of extrajudicial killings.