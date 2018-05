A roadside bomb on Thursday hit a military vehicle killing at least 10 Somalia National Army soldiers near the Lower Shabelle town of Wanleweyn,Radio Dalsan reports.

Radio Dalsan reporter in Wanlaweyn says the soldiers were headed to Afgoye when the explosion hit their vehicle.

On Wednesday at least 11 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself at a busy Khat market in Wanlaweyn.