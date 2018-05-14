Somalia: Farmaajo Jets Off to Qatar for a 2 Day State Visit

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo jets off to Qatar on Sunday for a two day state visit, Radio Dalsan reports.

The visit had been scheduled to take place in March but postponed amid the political crisis pitting the then Speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari and the Executive.

Farmaajo and his delegation is expected to meet the Emir of Qatar Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues mainly bilateral relationship, security and economy.

Somalia chose a "neutral" stance following the 2017 Qatar crisis that saw Arab League countries severe ties with Doha.

The state visit comes at a time when relation between Mogadishu and UAE is at its lowest point.

This is Farmaajo's second state visit to Qatar.