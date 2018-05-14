Somalia: Puntland President's Protocol Officer Sacked Over Pro-Farmaajo Facebook Post

A Protocol Officer at the Puntland State Office of the President was on Saturday fired after a Facebook post that supported the Farmaajo-Khaire administration's "Nabad & Nolool" (Peace and Life) campaign, Radio Dalsan reports.

Amina Abdisalaam confirmed to Radio Dalsan in a phone interview from Garowe that President Abdiweli Gaas' office gave her the sack.

"When I reported at work today morning I was approached by my boss who told me I was no longer a staff. He was clear and told me it is because of my post on the Nabad & Nolool campaign" Amina told Radio Dalsan.

In the post in question Amina had called upon Somali youth to rally behind the Farmajo administration and support the Nabad & Nolool campaign which has been the adopted motto for the Federal Government of Somalia.

Puntland has this week been seen to clamp down on dissenting voices following President's Gaas' stance on the UAE- Somalia relations.

On Thursday night a youth meeting with an anti-UAE agenda was cancelled by the administration and security forces deployed at the venue of the event in Garowe the administrative capital of Puntland.

The meeting was viewed to be critical of President Abdiweli's Gaas support for United Arab Emirates against the Federal Government stance.

"There is need for the regional administration to embrace freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is paramount and essential in any democracy. I am a patriot. I love Puntland and I love Somalia and that is my stand I will not change that" Amina said.

In Jubaland a Kismayu woman Sahra Mohamed Yusuf was arrested and detained after a Facebook post that supported Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo against regional leader Ahmed Madoobe stance on United Arab Emirates foreign policy.