Somalia: Kenyatta Mourns 9 Kenyan Troops Killed in Somalia

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the East African country's commitment to rout militant group Alshabaab in neighbouring Somalia.

Kenyatta was reacting to the Sunday killing of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers near Dhobley, Somalia.

May God rest the souls of our warriors, and may he grant their families the courage to bear this loss.

"Earlier today, I was appalled and saddened to learn that we had lost nine young patriots to a cowardly terrorist attack in Somalia. These men gave their lives for their country, and for peace; we must, and we will, honour their service, their sacrifice and their valour" Kenyatta tweeted on Monday.

"The mission for which they gave everything will continue until the evil terrorists of Al Shabaab are defeated, and the people of Somalia are safe once more" he said.

"We owe victory to the fallen. You may be sure we will win, for we have right and might on our side" Kenyatta added

The troops were killed when an IED hit their convoy while on patrol near Dhobley in the Gedo region.

Alshabaab claimed responsibility for the attack and claimed 15 Kenyan soldiers were killed.