7 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenyatta Mourns 9 Kenyan Troops Killed in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the East African country's commitment to rout militant group Alshabaab in neighbouring Somalia.

Kenyatta was reacting to the Sunday killing of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers near Dhobley, Somalia.

May God rest the souls of our warriors, and may he grant their families the courage to bear this loss.

"Earlier today, I was appalled and saddened to learn that we had lost nine young patriots to a cowardly terrorist attack in Somalia. These men gave their lives for their country, and for peace; we must, and we will, honour their service, their sacrifice and their valour" Kenyatta tweeted on Monday.

"The mission for which they gave everything will continue until the evil terrorists of Al Shabaab are defeated, and the people of Somalia are safe once more" he said.

"We owe victory to the fallen. You may be sure we will win, for we have right and might on our side" Kenyatta added

The troops were killed when an IED hit their convoy while on patrol near Dhobley in the Gedo region.

Alshabaab claimed responsibility for the attack and claimed 15 Kenyan soldiers were killed.

Somalia

Somalia, Turkey Discuss Ways to Boost Cooperation

Somalia Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Akdeğ o.n Monday Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.