14 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP to Meet 'New PDP' Members

By Lois Ugbede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed it has plans to meet aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the new PDP as part of its coalition movement following the outcry of the group in a letter to the chairman of the APC, John Oyegun.

Punch had reported that the chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, confirmed the desire of the party to meet the aggrieved APC members as they are ready to do everything legitimate with other opposition political parties, to wrest power from the ruling party.

The media adviser to the chairman, Ike Abonyi, also confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone on Monday.

Members of the "New PDP" who moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 and helped the party win the 2015 Presidential elections, lamented the lack of appreciation of their efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari and the party.

Leading members of this group are former governors of Sokoto, Aliyu Wamakko; Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed; Adamawa, Murtala Nyako and Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi amongst others.

The group therefore gave a seven-day ultimatum for a meeting to be organised with the leaders of the party to address its grievances.

"PDP is reaching out to all aggrieved members especially former members because they are doing everything to bring them back," Mr Abonyi said.

Speaking on where and when this meeting would hold, he said no date has been fixed yet.

"The venue and date of meeting not yet decided but the party leadership is open to its returning members. As we always say the umbrella is big enough to accommodate everyone including new members."

However, the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, while speaking with journalists after the inauguration of President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone in Freetown on Saturday, assured that the crisis of the APC will be resolved soon.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

