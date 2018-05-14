Nigeria: Opposition Condemns Violence At Ruling Party's Congresses

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) of driving Nigeria to anarchy.It condemned the "spate of violence, mayhem, bloodletting and massive corruption associated with the party, both in governance and in its internal activities."Its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

According to him: "Since its emergence, the APC and its leaders have continued to drag our nation towards a state of anarchy. This is by engaging in actions that instigate bloody conflicts and breakdown of law and order among Nigerians, including in their fold as a party.

"Nigerians watched with bewilderment and disbelief as indescribable savagery, cruelty, violence, shooting and bloodletting enveloped the APC ward congress, which ordinarily should be a civil interaction among party members."

The PDP cited "the rascally attempt to overrun a court of competent jurisdiction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to halt the wheel of justice."Also included is "the burning of their own secretariat in Owerri, Imo State, the gruesome murder of their members in Lagos and Oyo states to the malignant disputation and lust for power by its leaders across the nation."

It said it is clear that the APC is not organic, but a soulless mob without any form of conscience and integrity."Party congresses are designed to allow members to interface and resolve divergences amicably. It is therefore instructive that the APC could not actuate this simplest tradition of political parties, making its congress a threat to our democracy.

"APC has become a symbol and harbinger of malevolence, which, by every indication, is on a sordid throttle of taking our nation to the long-forgotten state of nature, where only the mighty rules; the state of anarchy."The opposition party further alleged: "From its cannibalistic proclivities, the world can see why the APC and its insensitive Federal Government care less about the lives and welfare of Nigerians."

It said the situation has resulted in the escalation of violence, bloodletting, mass killings, extra-judicial executions, persecution of citizens, abuse of human rights, and constitutional violations.

The PDP included the invasion of the National Assembly, as well as attack on federal lawmakers and judicial officers. "We now know the roots of APC's harsh economic policies and massive corruption that has led to the biting economic recession, as well as its attendant hunger, starvation and lack ravaging our nation today" the statement added.