Nigeria: Oshodi Heads ITTF Nomination Committee

Nigeria has scored a big hit in international table tennis with the appointment of former President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and Chairman, WEOAllsports, Wahid Oshodi as the chairman of the ITTF Nomination Committee.

The Executive Committee of the world table tennis ruling body in a letter signed by ITTF Secretary General, Raul Calin, named Oshodi, who is a two-time winner of the Administrator of the Year award at the annual Nigerian Sports Award, as the head of the eight-man committee, which is a key standing committee of ITTF.

Oshodi has Abdulla Al-Mulla (Qatar) as his deputy, while other members of the committee are Sandra Deaton (England), Andreas Georgiou (Cyprus), Lofti Guerfel (Tunisia), David Jackson (Canada), Henry Reimberg (Chile) and Matthias Vatheuer (Germany).

Being the first Nigerian and African to head ITTF Committee, Oshodi's immense contribution to table tennis in Nigeria and Africa has endeared him to the heart of the world table tennis family.

Apart from his administrative acumen, which has taken Nigeria to an enviable position in the continent, Oshodi was the brain behind the annual staging of Africa's elite table tennis tournament - ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open.

Speaking on the development, NTTF President, Ishaku Tikon said Oshodi's appointment was based on his immense contribution to the sport in the region and Africa as a whole."I am so excited that my predecessor's efforts at regional and continental levels have been recognized globally by the table tennis family.

The hard work he has put into the sport has helped not only Nigeria but also Africa. I think it is a thing of joy to Nigeria and I believe this gesture will also give me strengthen to put more efforts in taking the sport to a great height," Tikon said.

A delighted Olabanji Oladapo, who is a member of the ITTF Board of Directors (BOD), described Oshodi's elevation as a plus to Nigeria and Africa."This is thing of joy to Nigeria and I am so proud of him because he was the first NTTF President to make the ITTF Committee just six months after his election and it was this same Nomination Committee. In terms of sports politics globally and organizing international competition, Oshodi has proved himself. His appointment did not come as a surprise to many in ITTF because he has shown his administrative efficiency at several platforms and for me this is a good development for Nigeria. I am hoping that more opportunities will come to Nigerians in ITTF. He is a good team player and I am so proud of him that he has made Nigeria proud with his conduct at several events in ITTF," Oladapo said.