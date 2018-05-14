Somalia: 4 Civilians Killed in Bulo Mareer Market Blast

Four civilians were on Saturday killed when an explosion hit a market in the lower shabelle town of Bulo Mareer, residents and officials said.

The explosion occurred at a time when activities at the town's main market was at its peak high.

Officials say 2 Somalia National Army soldiers were injured in the explosion which repprtedly had targeted them.

Five civilians were injured.

The blast comes two days after a similar one in Wanlaweyn some 90km north west of Mogadishu which killed 11 people at a Khat market.

There has been no immediate claim to the attack.