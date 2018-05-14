12 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 4 Civilians Killed in Bulo Mareer Market Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four civilians were on Saturday killed when an explosion hit a market in the lower shabelle town of Bulo Mareer, residents and officials said.

The explosion occurred at a time when activities at the town's main market was at its peak high.

Officials say 2 Somalia National Army soldiers were injured in the explosion which repprtedly had targeted them.

Five civilians were injured.

The blast comes two days after a similar one in Wanlaweyn some 90km north west of Mogadishu which killed 11 people at a Khat market.

There has been no immediate claim to the attack.

Somalia

Somalia, Turkey Discuss Ways to Boost Cooperation

Somalia Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Akdeğ o.n Monday Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.