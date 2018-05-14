12 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Constitution Conference to Kick Off Sunday, Jubbaland Boycotts Meet

Tagged:

Related Topics

A three day conference on the constitution bringing together more than 250 stakeholders kicks off in the Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday marking a significant point in the review process, Radio Dalsan reports.

President Mohamed Abdullahi is expected to open the National Constitutional Convention in Mogadishu at Mogadishu's Royal Palace Hotel.

Stakeholders are drawn from a cross-section of Somalis in the country and the diaspora.

Jubbaland regional state has however boycotted the event citing it was not officially communicated.

"The serious, substantial, thorough negotiations by all stakeholders & pertinent authorities required for Somalia's Constitutional Review Process can't be replaced by cheering crowds, jaded soundbites, centrist dogwhistles & choreographed appearances by photogenic leaders" Aw Hirsi Jubbaland Justice and Constitution Minister tweeted.

Deliberations in the National Constitution Conference will be held in the regional states and the diaspora.

Somalia's provisional constitution which the country seeks to review, was adopted on August 1, 2012 by the National Constitutional Assembly. It provides the legal foundation for the existence of the Federal Republic and is the source of the country's legal authority, which sets out the rights and duties of its citizens, and defines the structure of government.

Somalia

Somalia, Turkey Discuss Ways to Boost Cooperation

Somalia Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Akdeğ o.n Monday Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.