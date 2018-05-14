Somalia: Constitution Conference to Kick Off Sunday, Jubbaland Boycotts Meet

A three day conference on the constitution bringing together more than 250 stakeholders kicks off in the Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday marking a significant point in the review process, Radio Dalsan reports.

President Mohamed Abdullahi is expected to open the National Constitutional Convention in Mogadishu at Mogadishu's Royal Palace Hotel.

Stakeholders are drawn from a cross-section of Somalis in the country and the diaspora.

Jubbaland regional state has however boycotted the event citing it was not officially communicated.

"The serious, substantial, thorough negotiations by all stakeholders & pertinent authorities required for Somalia's Constitutional Review Process can't be replaced by cheering crowds, jaded soundbites, centrist dogwhistles & choreographed appearances by photogenic leaders" Aw Hirsi Jubbaland Justice and Constitution Minister tweeted.

Deliberations in the National Constitution Conference will be held in the regional states and the diaspora.

Somalia's provisional constitution which the country seeks to review, was adopted on August 1, 2012 by the National Constitutional Assembly. It provides the legal foundation for the existence of the Federal Republic and is the source of the country's legal authority, which sets out the rights and duties of its citizens, and defines the structure of government.