The Spokesman in the Somalia Interior Ministry Abdiaziz Ali Ibrahim has announced the name of main suspect in the abduction of German nurse working for ICRC.

Authorities believe an ICRC private guard Mohamud Mohamed Alas is the mastermind of the kinapping.

Sonja Nientiet was kidnapped on Wednesday night at the ICRC compound in Mogadishu.

A second abductee a Somali national managed to escape.